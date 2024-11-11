Macquarie Has Lowered Expectations for Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Stock Price

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Macquarie from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSGE. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE MSGE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 718,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,732. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.17. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $44.14.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.38. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 138.81%. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In related news, EVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $254,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,306.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth $788,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $1,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.