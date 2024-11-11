Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Issues Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.46 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 138.81%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $39.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.17. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $44.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

In related news, EVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 6,000 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $254,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,306.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

