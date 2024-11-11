MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Insider Sells $403,700.00 in Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) insider Stuart A. Tross sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $403,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 967,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,181.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MannKind Price Performance

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Get MannKind alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNKD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of MannKind to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MannKind from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MNKD

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.