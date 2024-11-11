Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Trading Up 2.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.40). Approximately 15,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 21,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.50 ($1.37).

Manolete Partners Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 107.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The company has a market cap of £47.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5,450.00 and a beta of 0.77.

About Manolete Partners

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

