Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Position Boosted by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 23.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 573,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 116,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,073. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.11.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 56.04%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

