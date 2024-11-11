Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,499,000 after purchasing an additional 49,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 134,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $132.50 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $101.53 and a 12-month high of $132.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.15.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

