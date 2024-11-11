Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 74.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,370 shares of company stock worth $153,495,958. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE MA opened at $524.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $386.74 and a fifty-two week high of $528.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $499.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.88. The stock has a market cap of $481.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Macquarie raised their price target on Mastercard from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $593.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.17.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

