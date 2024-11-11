Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 1,054.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 634.0% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 239.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of INTA opened at $59.39 on Monday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $59.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $1,554,483.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 772,412 shares in the company, valued at $37,917,705.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michele Murgel sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $1,554,483.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 772,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,917,705.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,017 shares of company stock worth $12,156,222. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intapp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTA

Intapp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.