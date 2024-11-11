MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.91, but opened at $21.02. MBX Biosciences shares last traded at $22.77, with a volume of 9,470 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on MBX
MBX Biosciences Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
About MBX Biosciences
MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MBX Biosciences
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- DuPont Is the Unexpected Benefactor of the AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for MBX Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBX Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.