MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.91, but opened at $21.02. MBX Biosciences shares last traded at $22.77, with a volume of 9,470 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get MBX Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MBX

MBX Biosciences Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

About MBX Biosciences

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier acquired 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,552,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,844,384. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Edward T. Mathers acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,614,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,831,776. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,552,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,844,384. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Free Report)

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MBX Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBX Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.