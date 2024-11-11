Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,643,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 261,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 31,195 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.36.

NYSE:MDT opened at $87.72 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $69.32 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average of $84.48. The firm has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 94.59%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

