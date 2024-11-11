Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 402 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,318,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 355.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,563,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Down 2.3 %

OMAB opened at $66.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.31. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $90.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a Thrice Yearly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $1.921 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 101.59%.

OMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.