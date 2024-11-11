Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 0.9% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth about $44,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,374.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $993.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $820.07. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $467.62 and a 52 week high of $1,417.72.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

