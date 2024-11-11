Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 9,407 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the quarter. Valaris makes up approximately 1.8% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Valaris worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the second quarter worth $28,884,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valaris by 23.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,188,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,573,000 after acquiring an additional 225,283 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 14.7% in the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 1,452,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,285,000 after acquiring an additional 186,076 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valaris by 338.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 182,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Valaris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,306,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Valaris news, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,450,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,118.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $872,425.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,237.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,450,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,118.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,403 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,246 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAL shares. Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Valaris from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Valaris from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

VAL opened at $50.00 on Monday. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

