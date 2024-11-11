Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 170 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $60.32 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $60.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

