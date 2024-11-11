Meritage Portfolio Management Buys New Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 99,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 82.8% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU opened at $39.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.