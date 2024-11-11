Meritage Portfolio Management Buys New Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 99,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 82.8% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Price Performance
Shares of SU opened at $39.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Suncor Energy
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.