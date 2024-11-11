Meritage Portfolio Management Has $915,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $53.05 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.