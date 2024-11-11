Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 5,327 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 79.9% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $35.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BTI

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.