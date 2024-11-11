Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,215 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Merus worth $13,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Merus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $54.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80. Merus has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $61.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.05). Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. The company had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 million. Analysts predict that Merus will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRUS shares. UBS Group began coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital raised Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Merus from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

About Merus

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

