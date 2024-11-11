Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires 712 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 49.7% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,188,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,168,000 after buying an additional 394,715 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,317,000 after purchasing an additional 268,677 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,076,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NICE by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,356,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,325,000 after purchasing an additional 250,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in NICE by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,181,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,367,000 after purchasing an additional 201,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $189.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.01. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $270.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06. NICE had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. NICE’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NICE. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on NICE from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.64.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

