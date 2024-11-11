Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $220,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.15.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $410.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $220.62 and a one year high of $413.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $381.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.