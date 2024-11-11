Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 75,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,345,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $329.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.28 and a 200 day moving average of $301.40. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $237.52 and a 12 month high of $329.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

