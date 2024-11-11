Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.7% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $73.87 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.58.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,382. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,382. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,242,672 shares of company stock valued at $155,170,080 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

