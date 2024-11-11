Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 128.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

