Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11,471.4% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,777,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,500,000 after buying an additional 6,719,398 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13,829.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,526 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 65.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,052,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,769,000 after purchasing an additional 813,744 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9,923.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 769,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 761,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $36,278,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.85.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $113.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.81. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $121.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.84%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.