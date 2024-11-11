Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 66.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Progressive by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in Progressive by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 28,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $261.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $153.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $149.14 and a 52 week high of $263.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.22.

Insider Activity at Progressive

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.18. Progressive had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $775,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $775,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,674,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Progressive from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.56.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

