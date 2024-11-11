Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 36 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,022,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,423,000 after acquiring an additional 53,005 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,507,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,501,000 after buying an additional 70,801 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $251,390,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 463,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,040,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,738.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total value of $2,894,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,738.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.82, for a total value of $3,786,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,436,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,746,270. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $623.22 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $397.80 and a one year high of $631.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $590.93 and a 200 day moving average of $542.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.73, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

