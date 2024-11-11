Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 261.1% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. China Renaissance began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.04.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $111.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.56 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.93 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day moving average of $113.12.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

