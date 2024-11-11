Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:MSBIP)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

MSBIP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.01. 6,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,849. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

