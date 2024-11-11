Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:MSBIP)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.
Midland States Bancorp Price Performance
MSBIP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.01. 6,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,849. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $26.55.
Midland States Bancorp Company Profile
