Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $222,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350,603 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.53 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

