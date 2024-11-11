Miller Industries (MLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Miller Industries to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Miller Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Miller Industries stock opened at $75.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Miller Industries has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $76.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average of $60.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Miller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

