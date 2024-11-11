Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $74.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TAP. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 5.0 %

TAP opened at $59.56 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

