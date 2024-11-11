MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to Outperform Rating

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyLion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

ML opened at $80.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $887.69 million, a PE ratio of 367.82 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44. MoneyLion has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $106.82.

In other news, CFO Richard Correia sold 13,138 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $592,523.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,885,333.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MoneyLion news, CFO Richard Correia sold 13,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $592,523.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,885,333.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 5,139 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $231,768.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,986,165.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,307. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 69.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter worth $3,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

