Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $16,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $761.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $881.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $830.41. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $480.43 and a 12-month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.96, for a total transaction of $1,932,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,809,826.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $8,796,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.96, for a total transaction of $1,932,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,809,826.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,759 shares of company stock worth $34,985,340. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $942.40.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

