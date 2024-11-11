Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09, reports.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of MNPR stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $66.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Karthik Radhakrishnan purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $25,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at $25,187.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

