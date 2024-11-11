Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09, reports.
Monopar Therapeutics Stock Up 7.3 %
Shares of MNPR stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $66.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.09.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Karthik Radhakrishnan purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $25,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at $25,187.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Monopar Therapeutics
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Monopar Therapeutics
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Fast-Growing Stocks Analysts See Doubling in Price
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- You Can Bet on DraftKings to Rebound in 2025
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.