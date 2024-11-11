Morgan Stanley Boosts Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $90.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Q2 from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.79.

QTWO stock opened at $102.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66. Q2 has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -107.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In related news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $36,634.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,671.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $788,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,259.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $36,634.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,671.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,963 shares of company stock worth $3,109,699 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at about $1,227,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Q2 by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 140,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 31.0% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 33.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 221,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after buying an additional 55,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 266,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,225,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

