Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 21.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $30.54 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka sold 105,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $3,176,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,930,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,907,290. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 143,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $2,696,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 105,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $3,176,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,930,243 shares in the company, valued at $867,907,290. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,854,493 shares of company stock valued at $118,173,265. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 53.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

