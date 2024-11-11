Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Stock Price

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SOLV. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Solventum alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Solventum

Solventum Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE SOLV opened at $72.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Solventum has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.00.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solventum will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solventum

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,889,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the first quarter valued at about $5,747,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

About Solventum

(Get Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.