Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Should You Buy?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 250,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 501,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.93.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($791.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- DuPont Is the Unexpected Benefactor of the AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.