Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Should You Buy?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 250,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 501,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.93.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($791.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.