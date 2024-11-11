Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Mustang Bio Stock Performance

Mustang Bio stock remained flat at $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,262,874. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.92.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

