Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09, Zacks reports.
Mustang Bio Price Performance
MBIO remained flat at $0.26 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,262,874. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. The company has a market cap of $9.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.92.
Mustang Bio Company Profile
