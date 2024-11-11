Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO remained flat at $0.26 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,262,874. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

