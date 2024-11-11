N-able (NYSE:NABL) Price Target Cut to $13.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

NYSE:NABL opened at $11.23 on Friday. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.01.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. N-able had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. N-able’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that N-able will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other N-able news, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 16,000 shares of N-able stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $208,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 322,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,972.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NABL. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in N-able during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in N-able by 644.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in N-able during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in N-able by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

