Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Insider Sells $444,086.28 in Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $444,086.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,918,196.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pc Nelson Griggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $454,260.00.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $78.69 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.30 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average is $66.78.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Nasdaq by 3.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

