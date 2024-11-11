Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 1,002 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $602.04. 306,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060,483. The stock has a market cap of $519.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $440.41 and a twelve month high of $603.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $574.26 and a 200 day moving average of $553.12.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

