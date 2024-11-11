Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 1,702 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $770,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 623.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,160,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,529,364 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average of $74.71. The company has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.