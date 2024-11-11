Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 8,421 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,364,000 after acquiring an additional 432,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,912,000 after buying an additional 334,057 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,146,000 after buying an additional 249,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,941,000 after buying an additional 56,568 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VTV stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.67. 448,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,496. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $180.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

