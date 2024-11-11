Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 589 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,833,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,538 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,720,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 47,830.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 936,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,377,000 after purchasing an additional 934,123 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 968,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,648,000 after purchasing an additional 463,096 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,480,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $460.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,195. The company has a 50 day moving average of $471.60 and a 200-day moving average of $452.40. The stock has a market cap of $219.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. Linde plc has a one year low of $395.00 and a one year high of $487.49.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.75.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

