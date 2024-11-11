Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 3.36% of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth about $611,000. Anson Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,999,000.

Shares of BATS EFAD traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.17. 1,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.72. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

The ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Dividend Masters index. The fund tracks an equally weighted broad-market index of developed-market companies, ex-North America, that have raised their dividend for each of the past 10 years. EFAD was launched on Aug 19, 2014 and is managed by ProShares.

