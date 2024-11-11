Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $4.75 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 26,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 111,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

SLV stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.88. 7,265,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,611,029. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.