Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $6.62 Million Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.07% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 559,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,507,000 after buying an additional 192,322 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 55,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period.

CALF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $48.20. 1,730,016 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

